HOUSTON (CW39) If you haven’t registered to vote, you have an opportunity this weekend to register. Multiple organizations for teaming up, offering goers free food and great music.

The voter registration event is being held Thursday May 19, from noon till 4 p.m. at Haverstock Apartments – Paggi Envision Center, located art 5619 Aldine Bender Road, Houston, Texas 77032.

Organizations in attendance include:

TIA Texas I.D. Advocates

Jolt Initiative

Excel Beyond

Equal Housing Opportunity

Nextwave Strategies

Texas Federation of the People Federation

Black Voters Matter