HOUSTON (CW39) The annual 2022 PRO FOOTBALL CONTEST is currently underway so make your picks for each game of the season for a chance to win great prizes!

Our VIPs are not eligible for prizes so take advantage and compete against our VIPS here at CW39 for your chance to win some great prizes. Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger, Digital Producer Chad Washington, Meteorologist and anchor Idolina Peralez, Anchor Sharron Melton are all playing. Another VIP is Shadreka Robinson. She is our Technical Director behind the scenes and in the game. Traffic anchor Hannah Trippett is also competing in the Pro Football Challenge along with YOU!

Sponsored by Doing What’s Right Exteriors.