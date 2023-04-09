Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar rescinded his determination that Harris County was defunding the Precinct 5 Constables Office

HOUSTON (KIAH) In February, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar accused Harris County of defunding the Precinct 5 Constable’s Office.

On April 3, Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee reported that Hegar had rescinded that determination.

Menefee sued Hegar over the accusations weeks ago claiming his math was incorrect in claiming that the constable’s office was set to get less money in the 2023 county budget than it got in 2022.

Now that the accusations are off the table, Menefee said the county can resume its budgeting process including adopting its tax rate.