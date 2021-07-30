Condom used to repair canoe at Tokyo Olympics

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Jessica Fox of Australia competes in the Women’s C1 of the Canoe Slalom at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

TOKYO (AP) — Australian canoeist Jessica Fox found a perfectly stretchy, waterproof material for a boat repair at the Tokyo Olympics.

A condom.

Fox won a bronze medal in women’s kayak slalom and gold in the canoe slalom.

She posted a video on social media this week of someone making repairs to the nose of her boat. A gooey carbon mixture is first applied before the condom is used to secure it in place. The caption reads “Very stretchy. Much strong.”

The 27-year-old Fox is the world’s top-ranked paddler in canoe and kayak and won the first women’s canoe slalom race in Olympic history.

