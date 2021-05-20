‘Congo treehouse’ for sale in San Francisco — but it’s not what you think

by: Liz Jassin,

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – 729 Congo Street in San Francisco just hit the market for $3,495,000.

The home is called “The Congo Treehouse,” but it’s not really a treehouse.

It’s named for its street and style.

Listing agent Rachel Swann with Compass says, “It’s a unique residence that is floating in the trees in SF. Built in 2013, it’s LEED Certified and was designed by veteran designer Paul Levinson.”

Open Homes Photography

Although the home is not technically built into a tree, the views may make you feel like you’re looking out the window of a treehouse.

Open Homes Photography

This sleek wooden staircase leads you to two luxurious bedroom levels that include three bedrooms.

Open Homes Photography

The home also features this movie room that can double as another bedroom.

The “treehouse” sits directly above Glen Canyon Park.

Glen Canyon Park has a rich history that spans back to the 1850s, according to Swann.

Today, the park offers a recreation center, hiking trails, tennis courts, baseball fields, and a playground.

If you’re interested in learning more about this property, head to the listing here.

Tour the home, with more photos, in the video above.

