Congressman Al Green, Ibn Sina Clinic hosts vaccine clinic for 300 in Ninth Congressional District

HOUSTON (CW39) On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, Congressman Al Green will host a COVID-19 vaccine distribution for 300 eligible individuals at the Ibn Sina Foundation Wilcrest Community Clinic.
Individuals can drive up without an appointment between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM to register on site or call 281-495-7462 to pre-register (while supplies last). Front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities, people 16+ with a serious health condition that increases risk of severe COVID-19 illness, school and child care personnel, and now people 50+ (previously 65+) are eligible for vaccination per Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines.
COVID-19 Rapid and PCR testing is also available by appointment only at the Ibn Sina Wilcrest Community Clinic. To schedule, please call 281-495-7462. Clinic hours are Monday to Saturday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.