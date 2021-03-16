Congressman Al Green, Ibn Sina Clinic hosts vaccine clinic for 300 in Ninth Congressional District

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

HOUSTON (CW39) On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, Congressman Al Green will host a COVID-19 vaccine distribution for 300 eligible individuals at the Ibn Sina Foundation Wilcrest Community Clinic.

Individuals can drive up without an appointment between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM to register on site or call 281-495-7462 to pre-register (while supplies last). Front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities, people 16+ with a serious health condition that increases risk of severe COVID-19 illness, school and child care personnel, and now people 50+ (previously 65+) are eligible for vaccination per Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines.

COVID-19 Rapid and PCR testing is also available by appointment only at the Ibn Sina Wilcrest Community Clinic. To schedule, please call 281-495-7462. Clinic hours are Monday to Saturday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.