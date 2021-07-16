Congressman: San Diego Convention Center became migrant children’s ‘Ellis Island, their Statue of Liberty’

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — While the last of the children left the San Diego Convention Center about a week ago, Thursday marked the official end of the program to house unaccompanied children at the facility.

Back in March, the city and county of San Diego came up with a plan to house young migrants who had been apprehended while crossing the border without their parents or their families.

Initially, it was only teen girls who arrived at the facility but later young boys and girls were also brought here.

“For the young children, this was their Ellis Island, Statue of Liberty, this is where they needed help,” said Congressman Juan Vargas.

Vargas represents California’s 51st district, which covers the entire border area between California and Mexico.

He was among a group of elected officials to speak at a news conference touting the virtues and success of the migrant children’s stay at the center.

“The network of support they found here in San Diego was exactly what all of us expected from our town,” said Scott Peters, Congressman for California’s 52nd District. “They arrived to find a network of compassionate, caring, skilled and talented care providers who were ready to do the right thing for these kids during an extremely difficult time in their lives.”

Peters and the others insisted housing the children at the convention center was the right thing to do.

“This wasn’t meant to be the answer to immigration or asylum reform — this was a moment of compassion,” said said.

“What dominated here was collaboration, empathy, compassion and the desire to do right by these children,” said San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

In under four months that the convention center took in migrant children, a little more than 2,400 stayed at the facility before being relocated with relatives across the country or to foster families.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Welding School on Wheels - Sharron Melton

18-year-old to space

Weekend grilling forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Why we'll have rain next week - Adam Krueger

7-Day forecast for July 16, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

Western Wildfires

Mystery Wire - Does psychic ability run in families?

Adam 8am

Rain, temperatures for July 15, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Weekend forecast, live look at roadways - Carrigan Chauvin

Moon's impact on coastal flooding - Adam Krueger and Sharron Melton react

Future rain and forecast for July 15, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Sunrise time laps for July 15, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Weekend and 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

SOLO HI SPACE CAMERA RECORDS SPACE WEATHER- SHARRON MELTON

Mark Ronchetti - Monsoon set up, Albuquerque, NM 07152021 7AM

Tropics futurecast - Adam Krueger

Health Impact on Saharan dust - Carrigan Chauvin

Get the CW39 Newsletter

Sea Breeze explained, 10-Day forecast - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss