Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, USPS dedicate Houston post office to late Harris County Sheriff’s deputy

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) – Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher and the United States Postal Service dedicate a Houston post office to a late Harris County Sherriff’s Office deputy for the first time ever.

Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal was a Harris County Deputy who many say served with a smile and high dignity was killed in a line of duty on September 27th, 2019.

Rep. Fletcher, a Democrat for Texas’s 7th District, says she made it a priority to keep his legacy alive by speaking on the floor of the house and bringing legislation to a bill.

“I just kept asking the committee to get it to the floor and to make sure that we got a hearing. To make sure that this bill of such significance in our community would pass the House,” said Fletcher.

Bill H.R. 5317, the Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office Act, was passed and signed into law in 2020. Post office officials say a high honor like this is rare. Only 900 out of over 34,000 post offices are dedicated to someone through an act of congress.

Nikki Johnson, Strategic Communication for U.S Postal Service says, “The postal service is the thread of the community. We are the fabric. We bring everyone together. And it is just an honor for the postal service to do this for our community. And to just honor his name and his legacy.”

Back in 2015, Dep. Dhaliwal became the first Sikh American in the state of Texas to receive a policy accommodation. It allows him to wear his articles of faith like a turban and beard to work.

A family friend, Bobby Singh says Dhaliwal paved the way for religious minorities who serve in law enforcement.

“It’s important to the Sikh community because the articles of faith represent service and sacrifice. So anybody who can serve the community where one doesn’t have to pick between service and faith how beautiful this is…with the accommodation policy of the Sheriff’s office that allowed Sandeep to serve,” said Singh.

With this being the first dedicated post office for a fallen Sheriff in Houston, Dhaliwal’s family, co-workers, and people of the community say they are happy to know there’s a permanent memory of Dhaliwal and his service.

“Deputy Dhaliwal is beloved in our community and his family has been so wonderfully supportive of this effort and so honored and grateful as we are for his service and for their service and their sacrifice for our safety here in Houston and Harris County,” said Fletcher.

For law enforcement officers in the area, it’s a reminder of what it means to serve in the Houston and Harris County areas.