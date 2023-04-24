HOUSTON (KIAH) – As part of their service, Constable Mark Herman’s office is giving away free stuffed animals for little one in the family. Those who would like to get one, just swing by the records department at 6831 Cypress Wood Drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today or any day of this week, while supplies last. If you do receive stuffed animal, please don’t forget to say thank you to the deputies that work hard to keep us safe.

