Gavel And Handcuffs On The Law Book Over The Wooden Table Background

Names of the Judges and Magistrates responsible for the attempted dismissals of criminal cases will be shared

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Constable Mark Herman is holding a press conference to day, to address the fate of hundreds of criminal cases. Below is the press release from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office:

CONSTABLE REFILES HUNDREDS OF CRIMINAL CASES SLATED FOR DISMISSAL BY JUDGES & MAGISTRATES!

There will be a Press Conference Today, Thursday, October 06, 2022, at 10am.

Location : 6831 Cypresswood Dr. Spring, Tx 77379

( In Constable conference room )

At this Press Conference detailed information will be made available on criminal cases criminal court Judges & Magistrates slated for dismissal. Many of these cases the Judge sites No Probable cause.

Constable investigators with the assistance of the District Attorney’s office refiled hundreds of criminal cases that otherwise would have been dismissed.

Additionally, the names of the Judges and Magistrates responsible for these attempted dismissals of criminal cases will be shared with media outlets upon request.

“ Harris County has become a county of little or No consequence when it comes to breaking our laws. “Criminals are now emboldened and continue to victimize our citizens.” “These Judges and Magistrates actions are a direct result of the new type of criminal we have now in Harris County” said Constable Mark Herman.

Attendees : DA Kim Ogg, Law Enforcement leaders, Houston Police Officers Union, Harris County Deputies Organization, and Crime Stoppers of Houston.

All content and images included in this distribution are the property of the Harris

County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office and may not be edited, cropped, or altered

without the express written consent of the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s

Office.

Use of this content by other parties is authorized but credit to the Harris County

Precinct 4 Constable’s Office must be provided when using online, in print, or

otherwise published by any means.