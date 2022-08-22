HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Over the weekend, two women were arrested and charged, accused of shaking a baby during a dispute.

On Saturday, August 19, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 21600

block of Spring Plaza near Spring, in reference to an in progress disturbance. Constables said that upon deputies arriving, the females involved in the disturbance were identified as Rebekah Santoya and Priscilla Silva.

Further investigation revealed that they both physically assaulted a male while holding a 7-month-old infant. During the physical altercation, the infant was shaken in an aggressive manner.

Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and checked the infant’s welfare and he was later

released to a guardian on scene.

“Rebekah Santoya and Priscila Silva were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged

with Child Endangerment. Their bond and court information have not been set at this time,” Constable Mark Herman said.