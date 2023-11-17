SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) — For a 10th consecutive season, Constellation Field will be transformed into a magical holiday destination, illuminating with approximately 3.5 million lights. It’s all for the 2023 Sugar Land Holiday Lights presented by Houston Methodist and it all begins on Friday.

It all runs from Friday, November 17 through the evening of Monday, January 1, 2024. It will be open every night during the run except for Monday, November 27. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the event runs until 9 p.m. on all Sunday through Thursdays, with Sugar Land Holiday Lights staying open until 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and holidays.

Tickets for the 10th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights presented by Houston Methodist at Constellation Field are on sale now to the public. And there are some new things happening this year for everyone to enjoy.

New for 2023 are Family Mondays on November 20, December 4 and December 11, where bundled tickets are available that include a minimum of four tickets, four hot dogs and four soft drinks or hot chocolates for just $54. The promotional schedule also features four giveaways, including an Orion Elf Bobblehead giveaway presented by Planet Fitness on Sunday, November 19, an Ugly Sweater Space Cowboys Jersey giveaway presented by Tachus Fiber Internet on Sunday, December 3, a Houston Holiday Jersey Giveaway presented by Constellation on Sunday, December 7 and a Space Cowboys Santa Jersey giveaway presented by Pepsi on Thursday, December 14. Additionally, Silver Bells Nights, with discounts on select Tuesdays for seniors age 55+, will include bingo at Constellation Field.

As has been a tradition at Sugar Land Holiday Lights, Santa will be available for photos from Opening Night on November 17 through December 23. Lights & Leashes presented by Hollywood Feed is also returning where attendees can bring their four-legged friends on November 19, November 26, December 3, December 10 and December 17. There will also be three Center Field Cinema Nights, with Muppet Christmas Carol on Wednesday, November 29, Polar Express on Wednesday, December 13 and Frozen on Wednesday, December 27.

Other theme nights for Sugar Land Holiday Lights presented by Houston Methodist include Teacher Appreciation Night (November 22), Cowboy Christmas (November 30), Christmas Karaoke (December 2), Astros Night (December 7) and Ladies Night presented by Buff City Soap (December 15). Ring in the New Year on January 31 with Midnight Fireworks presented by Houston Methodist and the New Year’s Eve Ball in the Regions Bank Club presented by Planet Fitness.

Tickets for Sugar Land Holiday Lights presented by Houston Methodist start at just $12 and Military discounts are available for all Sugar Land Holiday Lights dates. The full list of promotions and tickets can be found online at Sugar Land Holiday Lights .

Vendor spots for Sugar Land Holiday Lights are open, and fundraising for organizations through Sugar Land Holiday Lights is available by contacting Eddy Juarez at ejuarez@astros.com.