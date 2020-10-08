Constellation Field to Host Halloween Town

HOUSTON (CW39) The Sugar Land Skeeters will host Halloween Town at Constellation Field on Oct. 31.

The event will include candy giveaways, a costume parade around the Constellation Field infield, live music, balloon artists, face painting and oversized games/inflatables. Concession stands will be open for attendees to purchase food and beverages.

Attendees will be required to wear a mask while inside the facility and will have their temperature checked upon entry. Sanitation stations will also be located around Constellation Field.

Tickets are on sale now, with adult tickets at $7, children ages 4-12 at $5 and children under three years old receiving free admission.

Visit sugarlandskeeters.com/halloweentown for more information.