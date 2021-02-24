‘Cook Crook’ on the loose after aggravated robbery

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs your help in identifying a suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

According to authorities, on Feb. 22 around 9 a.m., an unknown male entered the J.P. Morgan Chase Bank on Main Street. The suspect lingered in the lobby waiting for a teller station to open up and wrote on a deposit slip while waiting. Once a teller station became available, the suspect approached the teller and gave her the deposit slip. The teller did not immediately read the slip, on which the suspect had written a demand for money. The suspect then verbally demanded cash and reached around his waistband. The teller believed she saw the outline of a gun and in fear for her life, she gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect took the money and fled the bank on foot.

The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 25-30 years old, between 5’8” – 5’9” tall, and a slender build.

The suspect wore a white chef’s jacket with a gray and red open hooded jacket, a Houston Astros baseball cap, a COVID mask, black pants, black shoes, and clear food service gloves.

Suspect dubbed by the FBI as the 'Cook Crook' after wearing a chef's jacket while robbing a Chase Bank in Downtown Houston on Monday, Feb 22. If you have info about this suspect, please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS w/info. @FBIHouston @houstonpolice Tipsters remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/gGjNDjcITl — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) February 23, 2021