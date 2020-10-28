“Coroner” star Serinda Swan tells all!

HOUSTON (CW39) — Season 2 of the hit CW show “Coroner” is in full swing and getting better every week. If you haven’t seen this supernatural and suspenseful show, what are you waiting for. CW39’s Shannon LaNier sits down with the show’s star Serinda Swan (Dr. Jenny Cooper) for the 411 on this season and a secret about the future of the show…

CORONER airs Wednesdays @8pm on the CW network.

In the character driven one-hour drama CORONER Dr. Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan), a recently widowed, newly appointed coroner investigates any suspicious, unnatural or sudden deaths in Toronto. The series reflects the rich racial, class and gender diversity of the city. Each death brings Jenny into a new arena in the city and sparks buzzworthy themes… Jenny taps into her intuition, as much as her intellect and heart, as she solves cases along with the help of Homicide Detective Donovan “Mac” McAvoy (Roger Cross), a man who isn’t afraid of challenging status quo; pathologist Dr. Dwayne Allen (Lovell Adams-Gray), his assistant River Baitz (Kiley May); and Alison Trent (Tamara Podemski), Jenny’s assistant who keeps it real. And while Jenny solves mysterious deaths, she also deals with clinical anxiety, a teenage son, Ross (Ehren Kassam), who is still grieving the death of his father, and the prospect of starting a new relationship with the enigmatic Liam (Éric Bruneau).