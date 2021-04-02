Cougars are ready for the basketball spotlight this weekend

The University of Houston Cougars basketball team is back in the Final Four for the first time since 1984.

After the Cougars defeated Oregon State on Monday head coach Kelvin Sampson said, “For this team to be 28-3 and going to the Final Four, this is the greatest accomplishment I have been around.”

Many people may remember the Phi Slama Jama days with Hakeem Olajuwon or Clyde Drexler, this weekend people will be introduced to some new big names like Quentin Grimes, Marcus Sasser, and DeJon Jarreau.

Tip-off for the semifinal matchup against Baylor is at 4:14 P.M.