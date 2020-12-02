Could Cougars Attack In Houston?

HOUSTON (CW39) — After a Utah man’s close encounter with a wild cougar went viral, some are asking if that is possible in Houston or the surrounding area. CW39’s Shannon LaNier spoke to Jonah Evans, who is a state mammalogist with the Texas Parks & Wildlife to find out if we should be concerned. WATCH…

While cougars may not be a concern in Houston, you may be surprised to hear what experts say you should be on the lookout for! WATCH…

Here is a map of possible places you may see a cougar in TEXAS.

Instead of worrying about cougars watch out for these dangers instead…





Stay Safe!