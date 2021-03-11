Could you give up your phone, social media for 24 hours — for $2,400?

HOUSTON (CW39) — Are you willing to give up watching your favorite TV shows or movies for 24 hours? How about giving up social media for a day? How would you feel if you received $2,400 for doin just that?

Reviews.org is hosting a 24-hour digital detox challenge in which the challenger will be awarded $2,400 if they can give up their tech for a full 24 hours — that means no Netflix, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, texting or online shopping. Reviews.org would like to see how taking a 24-hour break from tech impacts the stress level, mood and future screen time habits of the digital detox challenger.

Devices such as cell phones, laptops, tablets, gaming consoles and smartwatches are all off-limits.

The chosen digital detox challenger will be sent a safe to lock away their tech for the duration of the challenge — excluding any emergencies.

After the 24 hours are up, the detoxer will prove that they completed the challenge by submitting screen time reports.

Applications are open now through March 26th at 6 p.m.