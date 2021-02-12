County and City officials urge residents to prepare for cold weather and stay home

HOUSTON (CW39) Friday afternoon at 1pm, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner along with other county and city officials will update the public urging residents to prepare for the winter blast that will hit the Houston area Sunday evening.

Many schools in the area are already closed Monday due to President’s Day, but officials are asking everyone to stay off the roads Monday and Tuesday, due to the expected ice and snow conditions that are expected to hit the area.

