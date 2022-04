CONROE, Texas (CW39) Amplifying Children’s Voices has helped Conroe children for 30 years and on Wednesday, April 27. They have been serving children of Montgomery County and officially celebrate the opening of CASA’s new home.

They will be offering tours of The Rock Center for Children Advocacy, The Watford Resource Center for Trauma Intervention, The Waste Connections TBRI Coaching Center, and The Amy Streifel Community Garden before and after the ribbon cutting and program.