Covid-19 Tests Rescheduled due to Flooding

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

A number of Free Covid-19 testing sites in Harris County will remain closed today, Wednesday , September 23, due to continued street flooding from Tropical Storm Beta, but testing will take resume, Thursday, September 24.

This comes as the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Texas has climbed to nearly 15,000, according to state health officials.

National health officials also announced the U.S. death toll has passed the 200,000 mark. The Lone Star State also added 1,742 new cases to its count, bringing the total to 698,387.

According to the Harris County Public Heath Department, here’s a list of current sites and how they are scheduled for future testings, Monday-Saturday and closed one day. :

St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church 11011 Hall Rd, Houston, TX 77089 Closed 9/22

La Iglesia Del Pueblo 1600 Pasadena Blvd, Pasadena, TX 77502 Closed 9/23

Centro Cristiano Monte Hermon 8811 Synott Rd, Houston, TX 77083 Closed 9/24

Klein Multipurpose Center 7500 Farm to Market 2920, Klein, TX 77379 Closed 9/25

St. John Neumann Catholic Church 2730 Nelwood Dr, Houston, TX 77038 Closed 9/26

Christia V Adair Park 15107 Cullen Blvd, Houston, 77047 Closed 9/19

Doss Park 2500 Frick Rd, Houston, 77038 Open Friday, Sept 25

Iglesia Cristiana Restauracion y Vida 2902 Milroy Ln, Houston, TX 77066 Open 9/24

Arya Samaj Greater Houston 14375 Schiller Rd, Houston, TX 77082 Hours for testing at these sites run from 7am-2pm.

Two stationary sites are also varying their times, but will be available for testing.

The M.O. Campbell Education Center in Aldine, people can register at www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575. Hours are 6am-1pm .

Also, the Pasadena stationary site at San Jacinto Central Campus, people must be 13 or older to be tested and people can register at www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 832-927-7575. Hours are 6am-1pm Mon-Sat and 4-8pm on Thursday.