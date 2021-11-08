COVID-19 travel restrictions lifted

The U.S. will also require proof of a negative Covid test for all vaccinated travelers within the past three days

HOUSTON (KIAH)- Many families who haven’t been able to reunite their loved ones in almost two years now will be able to. The ban was lifted in 26 countries, including much of Europe. Foreign travelers will need to show proof of full vaccination. Meaning they’ve had the second of a two-dose vaccine two weeks before travel.

Proof of vaccine can be shown as a paper certificate, a photo of the document, or a digitized version. It will then be reviewed by airline personnel.

Accepted vaccines are those approved or authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and those listed for use by the World Health Organization: Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Covishield, Sinopharm, and Sinovac.

The U.S. will also require proof of a negative Covid test for all vaccinated travelers within the past three days. The country has required this since January for all arrivals, including U.S. citizens. If a traveler is not vaccinated, including a U.S. citizen, the Covid test must have been taken within one day of departure.

Both rapid antigen and PCR test results will be accepted. Visitors who haven’t been vaccinated for medical reasons will need to present a letter to the airline from a medical professional.

Countries that have little access to the vaccine will be exempt from the vaccine requirements. Currently, there are 50 countries that are exempt.