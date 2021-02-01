Covid-19 vaccine call center opens in Montgomery County

HOUSTON (CW39) – Montgomery County officials are opening up a call center Monday, February 1st, 2021. The Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management says they’ll be registering the 65 and older population for the Covid—19 Vaccine. The call center is for residents who don’t have access to the internet and were unable to register on their online HUB.
Montgomery County is working to administer vaccines according state guidelines:
- Front-line healthcare workers and first responders
- Residents of long-term care facilities
- Persons age 65 and over
- Persons age 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
- Solid organ transplantation
- Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
