Covid-19 vaccine call center opens in Montgomery County

A patient is helped by physical therapist Chris Collard to walk down a hallway at a field hospital operated by Care New England in a former bank call center to handle a surge of COVID-19 patients in Cranston, R.I. (AP file Photo/David Goldman)

HOUSTON (CW39) – Montgomery County officials are opening up a call center Monday, February 1st, 2021. The Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management says they’ll be registering the 65 and older population for the Covid—19 Vaccine. The call center is for residents who don’t have access to the internet and were unable to register on their online HUB.

Montgomery County is working to administer vaccines according state guidelines:

Front-line healthcare workers and first responders

Residents of long-term care facilities

Persons age 65 and over

Persons age 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

Solid organ transplantation

Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes mellitus