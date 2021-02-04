COVID-19 vaccine scam makes you pay for your shot

HOUSTON (CW39) Scams have always been around, but COVID-19 vaccine scams are new and on the rise all over the country.

With appointments going in minutes for the much-in-demand jab, the latest scam targets your private information and your money to sell you a vaccine appointment.

It is possible that your vaccine provider may charge you an administration fee, but you won’t have to pay to receive your COVID-19 vaccine when you make your appointment.

In fact, you don’t have to pay regardless of your insurance status but if you do, you can be reimbursed through your insurance.

If you’re not insured, you can still be reimbursed through the CDC’s Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund.

You only have to qualify for vaccines available to your health status. If anyone asks you to provide information, it’s a scam.

You do have to provide proof of your appointment upon arrival at sites like hospitals, pharmacies and mass vaccination hubs. Not sure where to go? You can search your area county by county here at CW39.com.

AVOID GETTING SCAMMED

Keep checking your local health department for available appointments in your area. Never give any money or private information to anyone who isn’t associated with your local health department or pharmacy.

FBI’s tipline: tips.fbi.gov 1-800-CALL-FBI

Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker

Federal Trade Commission ReportFraud.ftc.gov

HHS’ Office of Inspector General, at tips.hhs.gov or 1-800-HHS-TIPS

You will never be asked to provide your Social Security number, banking information or ID information unless to an official source.

If you have any questions about something that you suspect is a scam, check with your personal health provider or call your local health department to see if it’s something your should respond to.