TEXAS (KIAH) – The World Health Organization (WHO) says that COVID-19 is no longer a global emergency. However, WHO says that the virus isn’t gone despite the emergency phase being over.

The United Nations health agency noted thousands of people are still dying from the virus every week. Last week in America, there were more than 77,294 new cases with another 1,109 deaths, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention COVID Date Tracker, and nearly 3,400 people are in the hospital.

“We’ve learned that the coronavirus keeps changing keeps mutating. It’s like it’s trying to make sure it has one up on the human race. So, it’s still going to be out there. Fortunately, most mutations are mild,” said Dr. David Winter, Baylor Scott & White Health.