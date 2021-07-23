Crime Victims Fund will get a funding boost from new law

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A new law will bring more money for programs benefiting victims of sexual assault, child abuse, drunk driving and other crimes.

President Joe Biden signed into law Thursday reforms for the way funds are distributed to victims of crimes.

The VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act passed the Senate unanimously on Tuesday and had previously passed in the House 384-38.

Victim service programs across the country that support those impacted by drunk driving, domestic violence, child abuse and other traumas receive funding from grants provided by the Crime Victims Fund.

That fund is paid for by federal criminal monetary penalties assigned by the Department of Justice. This bill ensures that all monetary penalties, including those from deferred prosecution and non-prosecution agreements, goes into the CVF.

The CVF has shrunk in recent years by money being earned by monetary penalties being directed elsewhere which has lead to cuts for victim services programs.

The new law would also bolster state victim compensation funds by increasing federal grant allotments by 15% to 75%.

With a summer rise in crime, the Biden administration has placed a renewed focus on crime fighting and prevention efforts. Recently, Biden hosted police and city leaders from around the country to talk about the crime waves in their areas.

State and local leaders have been encouraged to use some of their COVID-19 relief funds for policing and crime reduction strategies like community support. The Biden administration also announced recent funding increases for hiring more police and cracking down on gun violence.

