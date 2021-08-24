Crispitos no more: Tyson will no longer produce beloved school lunch staple

by: Lee Hedgepeth,

Courtesy of Jefferson County Schools Child Nutrition Program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A beloved school lunch staple will not be served for the foreseeable future.

Tyson K12, the company that produces school lunch Crispitos, has said that their production has been halted because of a shortage of tortillas and workers.

Jefferson County School’s Child Nutrition Program posted about the announcement Monday.

“Today is a very sad day for many of our school cafeterias,” the program posted on Facebook. “This will be the last Crispito they will eat for the foreseeable future.”

Jefferson County, like other school districts across the country, is facing difficulties in providing the same type of school lunches they had before the pandemic.

“The food shortage is wide-spread,” the child nutrition program said last week. “When food is packaged, grocery stores and other retail stores get top priority, restaurants are next and schools fall in line after that.”

