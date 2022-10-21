HOUSTON (KIAH) He is known around the planet as a World-Renowned Illusionist. Now, the one and only Criss Angel is bringing his decades of experience as a magician to CW39, with a new tv show called “Magic with the Stars”.

Angel will be joined by Comedian Loni Love and Master Magician Lance Burton as judges for this celebrity competition show. Other celebrities will then learn the tricks of the magic trade and attempt to perform them, the best way that they can.

CW39’s Sharron Melton talked with Criss Angel about the new show, what stars have signed up, and why he believes the show is fun for the entire family!

Remember, “Magic with the Stars” begins tomorrow, Saturday, October 22 at 7pm, right here on CW39!