HOUSTON (CW39) — The Galveston Cruise Terminal doesn’t have any cruise ships docked there like usual. That’s because the cruise industry just release new details about their moratorium. All cruises will be postponed until at least the end of March. To find out what this means for you, CW39’s Shannon LaNier spoke to a travel consultant with Did U Say Travel, Neal Greigg.

Cruise ships may not be setting sail anytime soon, but there are still deals to be had…