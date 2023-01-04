An energetic program providing a platform for creatives to showcase and sell their work

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s being called a Hip-Hop Themed Art Market! And this Friday, the event will open its doors to the public! It’s called the “All Access Art Market”.

According to event organizers , this art event is an energetic program which provides a platform for creatives to showcase and sell their work.

The event, sponsored by All Access Art Show LLC., takes place Friday, January 6 at Finn Hall in downtown Houston. From Hip-Hop Art and Food will be available for all to enjoy.

January 6th

Finn Hall, 712 Main St., Houston

The event runs from 6pm to 11pm

The biggest reason for why organizers do this is to not just kick off the new year, but to also pay homage to the Culture.

And not only will the entire family enjoy a night out full of Culture, you can also enjoy Hip-Hop Inspired Art, Music, 1 vs 1 Open Styles Dance Battle, and Live Entertainment.

Dance Battle Hosted by: @princewayne22



Submissions are still available for all vendors, painters, designers, artisans, and creatives that would like to showcase their work at this event! To become a vendor/artists at this event, send an email at submissions@allaccessartshow.com or click here.

