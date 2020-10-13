HOUSTON (CW39) — If you’ve ever thought about customizing your vehicle you’re not alone. According to a recent study 49% of car buyers are willing to accessorize or customize their cars. So today Shannon LaNier is live in West Houston at American Custom Jeep with a first-hand look at that experience, check out this report by Shannon LaNier!

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

Connect with Shannon LaNier on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

While some people like to spruce on their car with bumper stickers or tinted windows, others take it to a whole new level with customizations. In fact, vehicle customization is a more than $7 Billion dollar industry and Houston is riding the wave but not with just cars, Jeeps too….

If you want a customize your car, here are some tip to do it….

Customize Car Tips…

Have Idea & Samples

Select Designer Who’s Style You Like

Start With Base Colors

Select Rims & Tires

Stick With A Theme

Before you start customizing, you need a Jeep, so Navid w/ American Custom Jeep has tips on buying one.