CUTENESS ALERT! Deputy reunites lost puppies with owner

HOUSTON (CW39) Cuteness Alert! Some pet owners are breathing a big sigh of relief after a Constable Deputy found and returned their dogs safe and sound.

On Saturday morning while on patrol, Deputy Sipe with Constable Mark Herman’s Office says he was concerned when saw two pups running across the North Freeway so he quickly jumped into action and got the pups off the freeway before they were hurt or struck by a car.

The deputy says fortunately they were able to locate the owners because the dogs were microchipped. Once he was able to contact the owners they were reunited them with their lost pups.

