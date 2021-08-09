CVS stops offering Johnson & Johnson shots at its pharmacies

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021 file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Kabul, Afghanistan. Top officials at the World Health Organization said Monday, July 12 there is not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their populations instead of being used by rich countries as boosters. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — People hoping to get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at CVS Pharmacy will have to settle for a two-dose vaccine or go somewhere else.

CNBC reports CVS Health stopped offering the J&J vaccine at its pharmacies, but customers can still get it at one of the company’s 1,000 MinuteClinic locations.

The other two authorized COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer are still available at CVS stores nationwide.

It’s unclear why the change was made. A CVS spokesman told CNBC it was implemented several weeks ago.

Johnson & Johnson released the following statement:

“We remain committed to helping end this deadly pandemic as quickly as possible. A single-shot vaccine that provides protection and prevents hospitalization and death is an important tool in the global fight against COVID-19. Evidence from our Phase 3 ENSEMBLE study demonstrates the efficacy of the J&J single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, including against viral variants that are highly prevalent. Regardless of race and ethnicity, age, geographic location and comorbidities, these results remain consistent.”

In April, federal officials recommended pausing the use of the J&J vaccine while they investigated reports of blood clotting in six women who got the vaccine. The recommended pause was lifted 10 days later.

Around 13.5 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

