TX Gov. Abbott Lake Jackson update on deadly amoeba in Lake Jackson

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (AP) – A Houston-area official says it will take 60 days to ensure a city drinking water system is purged of a deadly, microscopic parasite that led to warnings over the weekend not to drink tap water.

Lake Jackson City Manager Modesto Mundo said Monday that three of 11 samples of the city’s water indicated preliminary positive results for the naegleria fowleri microbe. One sample came from the home of Josiah McIntyre, a 6-year-old boy whom doctors said died earlier this month after being infected with the parasite. Mundo says Lake Jackson residents are urged to boil their tap water before using it.

After issuing a disaster declaration in Brazoria County, today, Governor Greg Abbott will provide an update on the deadly amoeba, Naeglera Fowleri, found in the City of Lake Jackson’s water supply in Lake Jackson.

Today I issued a disaster declaration in Brazoria Co. after a deadly amoeba was found in Lake Jackson, Texas.



More announcements on this soon.https://t.co/Fzr1vup9pw via @ABC13Houston — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 28, 2020

The Governor will be joined by Speaker Dennis Bonnen, Senator Joan Huffman, Texas Commission for Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Executive Director Toby Baker, Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, and Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd.

