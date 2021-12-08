CW39.com gets a new look and we want to hear from you

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — Today, CW39.com gets a new look and feel to make it easier to find information you need for weather, traffic and news. The new look takes effect around lunch time Wednesday.

The new design shows you more of the things you care about in a way that is easy to find. Our team has spent months working for you on this new design and we want to know what you think about it. Send us your feedback on this form and ask your questions, tell us what you like, and what is most important to you.

Some of the exciting things you will find:

A clean design with more news and less clutter.

Better video that’s easier to find.

CW39 Houston is proud to be one of the first websites in Nexstar to share this new look with our audience. Because of that, development is ongoing and changes will come. This is your opportunity to weigh in on what you like and what you don’t on the new desktop and mobile experience, so don’t be shy. Tell us what you think once the site goes live today around lunch time.

Share your thoughts with us