HOUSTON (CW39) Each day hospitals around the Houston area use hundreds of units of blood. Whether it’s for emergency or scheduled operations, the need is always great for any hospital. That’s why CW39 wants to do its part to help fill the need and we’re asking for everyone’s help.

On Friday, June 10, CW39 is hosting a Blood Drive here at our CW39 studios. We are partnering with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center to make this happen.

Just last week, MD Anderson Cancer Center sent out a notice, asking the community for donations. It stated that “they give around 180,000 blood transfusions each year, more than any hospital in the United States. and we need about 200 units of blood and 600 units of platelets each day for our patients.”

It’s needs like this, that encouraged us at CW39 to conduct this blood drive. Reminder, CW39 Houston Blood Drive, Friday, June 10, 7am to 2pm here at our CW39 Houston Studio, at 7700 Westpark Drive. Remember to stop by, make a difference and help save a life.