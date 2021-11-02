CW39 Houston transitioning broadcasts to NextGen TV

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A lot has changed since 1967, when KIAH first hit the airwaves in Houston. Our broadcast towers and control rooms are bigger, more powerful, and more technologically advanced.

Now we’re taking another step into the future. Thursday, we’re transitioning to ATSC 3.0, better known as NextGen TV.

Alberto Herrera, broadcast engineer at KIAH says the move to ATSC 3.0 will be gradual and impactful.

For the viewer, right now you get about 1080 or 720p lines of resolution. 3.0 gives you the capability of 4,000 lines of resolution. It also enhances your audio experience so you can get up to 10 channels of audio. Alberto Herrera

Here’s how the Advanced Television Systems Committee describes it:

“ATSC 3.0 is the world’s first broadcast standard built on an internet protocol backbone. This offers both the advantage of both broadcast and broadband. Designed to integrate with internet-delivered content, ATSC 3.0 will present viewers with more streams, more choices, more channels, and more flexibility.”

Here’s what you, our viewers, need to know:

If you watch us via cable or satellite subscription, you’re not affected. Should you have trouble finding us on your TV, contact your provider. If you tune in via an over-the-air TV antenna, all you’ll need to do is a simple channel rescan on your TV. Follow these instructions from the Federal Communications Commission:

The first step is to find your remote and look for a button that says menu or setup. Click that button and follow the on-screen instructions to have the TV automatically scan to search for all available channels. It’s the same thing you did to setup your television when you first got it. FCC

“You don’t have to run out and buy a new television. Understand you still will get your current 1.0. We had to shuffle the frequencies. That’s why you need to rescan,” Herrera said.

In time, ATSC says this new technology will make watching us easier no matter where you go. Mobile devices and TVs equipped with ATSC 3.0 receivers will make TV available anywhere. That’s great news for viewers who will find it easier than ever to tune into live TV broadcasts anywhere and anytime.”

It’s all part of our commitment to providing our viewers the best we have to offer.

“At KIAH we try to stay lead in innovation. To serve our viewers is our goal. Whether it’s in the viewing experience and content or service,” Herrera said.

Contact us for any assistance you may need.