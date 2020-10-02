CW39 Houston welcomes Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 Houston welcoming Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger to our morning team. He is new to Houston, but not to Texas.

Adam has been in Houston one week, but moved here from Austin, where he lived for 12 years while working at Spectrum News (a local 24-hour cable news channel). Due to their 24-hour format, he has covered countless rounds of severe weather.

Like many, he was working from home since March, and during the pandemic, Adam created a very popular segment where he used the artificial turf in his backyard as a giant green screen to tell weather stories.

I’m always looking for new ways to do things, and I hope to keep producing #WeatherOnTheLawn segments here at CW39. Adam Krueger, CW39 Chief Meteorologist

Before Austin, Adam worked at KABB in San Antonio and KHAS in Nebraska.

I’m originally from Chicago and will always be rooting for the Cubs and Bears. I really want to get behind the Texans, but you gotta give me at least one win sooner than later! Adam Krueger, CW39 Chief Meteorologist

Adam is happily married and has a son, 9 and daughter, 7, who will all settle into the city of Houston over the next couple of weeks.

Adam is reacclimating to working with actual people again, but he’s off to a great start here at CW39 NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC.

Want to connect with Adam? This will be his first weekend in Houston. He’s open to advice on where to go, what to do, and places to eat in and around Houston. Find and follow him on social media!

Facebook: Adam Krueger – Meteorologist

Twitter: @AdamKrueger

Instagram: @WeatherAdam