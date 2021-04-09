CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey talks with Brownsville meteorologist Andrew Shipley about 2021 Hurricane Season Outlook

Adam Krueger does traffic after bet with Hannah Trippett

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey talks with Brownsville meteorologist Andrew Shipley about the 2021 Hurricane Season Outlook.

The annual Atlantic hurricane season forecast from the tropical weather experts at Colorado State University was just released, and it calls for an above average number of storms.

Dr. Phil Klotzbach at Colorado State University is forecasting 17 named storms. Of those, he expects 8 hurricanes, including 4 major hurricanes. This is above the 30-year average of 12, 6 and 3, respectively.

These numbers are still well below the record setting 2020 season when there were 30 named storms. Of those, 13 were hurricanes, including 6 major hurricanes.

Here’s a look at Andrew’s take on the Hurricane Season Outlook for south Texas!