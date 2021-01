HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering $5000 if you can help them solve a cell phone store robbery case.

The incident happened on Tuesday, December 22 around 7p.m. at a cell phone store located off Federal Rd. in the Northshore area. According to HPD robbery investigators, a female approached the counter, asked the employee a few questions, and then started to walk out of the store. As the female was leaving, an unknown male walked into the store, pulled out a handgun, and demanded the money from the cash registers. The suspect told the employee to place the money into a bag. Once the suspect had the money, he fled the location in the same direction as the female when she walked out of the store.