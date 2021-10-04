CW39 Programming Information

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) From KIAH-TV CW39 – Due to transmitter maintenance, some residents in the Houston viewing area may have lost our over the air signal or be experiencing poor TV reception of our channel. Please be patient and know that we are working as quickly as possible to restore the signal and return your CW39 programming uninterrupted.

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.