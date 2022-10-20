The City-Wide Recognition comes as part of GHWCC's Women in the Fast Lane of STEAM program

HOUSTON (KIAH) “Helping the community is something I’ve always enjoyed doing. I always believe when you live somewhere, to truly be part of the community, you must do something to make it a better place for others too. That’s what giving back is all about!”

“When I received an announcement that I was being honored for my community involvement and setting an example for young girls and boys in the area, I was overjoyed! The Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce held its “Women in the Fast Lane of STEAM” luncheon yesterday at the Hilton-Americas Houston near the GRB. Convention Center. It’s all to Honor those who they refer to as “Houston Role Models”, with a presentation and participation in a community fashion show.”

“I just wanted to say Thank You again Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce and thank you for all that you do for the community”! -Sharron Melton

Also, check out video from the event and the CW39 crew’s reaction above!