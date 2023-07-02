HOUSTON (KIAH) — Mayor Sylvester Turner declared June 26 as ‘Black Girls Do Engineer Day’ in Houston where BGDE was founded.

To celebrate, the non-profit celebrated women and girls in S.T.E.M on Friday at the Houston Museum of Natural Science for its first annual Black Girls Do Engineer Award Gala. CW39’s Kara Willis emceed the event.

Many women received awards that night including:

To learn more about Black Girls Do Engineer, visit the website here.

BGDE Volunteer Award:

-EDP Renewables: Black Synergy Group

-Marathon Oil: Black Employees & Allies at Marathon (B.E.A.M)

-Avanade

BGDE Individual Volunteer Award:

These volunteers have committed their time and support to the girls in Black Girls Do Engineer consistently since the start of this organization.

They have showed up for events, been keynote speakers, sponsor activities, made

sure girls in BGDE did not go without during their programs year.

-Brittany Bennett, Department Manager of the Industrial Electrical Solutions group for the firm’s Transmission & Distribution Division in Houston

BGDE Giveback Inspire Restore Uplift (G.I.R.L.) Award:

The G.I.R.L. Award is for amazing high school and college students who are doing great work in the community on their pathway to S.T.E.M. careers.

-Keiera Parker, intern at S&P Global

-Courtney Thomas, serves as treasurer of HOSA (a student led health organization at schools), has participated in student office events and more

BDGE S.E.E.N. (Sisters Empowering & Enlightening Individuals) Figures Award:

The S.E.E.N. Award is for amazing women in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and

Mathematics (S.T.E.M) industry .

-Monica Fenner, served as team lead for the Agreements and Interdependency Team for the Artemis/Moon to Mars Program

-Tai Prince, serves as Global Corporate Social Responsibility Manager at Technip FMC

Honorarium Award:

-The 2023 Honorarium Awardee is Paula Harris. She has experience from being an executive with Schlumberger Ltd., and has a passion for civic interest and volunteerism.

She serves on the boards of Chart Industries (GTLS), The Vantage Group,

Children’s Museum Houston, the Petroleum Club of Houston, the Independent

Petroleum Association of America’s Energy Education Center and the Energized for

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Charter School. She is also the founding member of the Young Women’s College Preparatory Academy, an all-girl’s engineering school serving primarily minority communities in Houston.