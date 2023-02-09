HOUSTON (KIAH) He’s an Emmy nominated host, with the fastest growing, first run, syndicated show for 2022/2023. It’s a feat very few shows have ever achieved. It’s a show that Houston native Karamo Brown has poured his heart and soul into as he continues to touch audiences.

It’s called the “The Karamo Show”! It brings Karamo’s own personality of connecting with others and brings compassion that he learned from his own family and personal journey.

The show covers a wide range of subjects from family, infidelity, race, parenting and so much more. Karamo is known for tackling tough subjects, while also bringing a fresh new take on topics that mean so much, to so many people. He’s also a best selling author with both a Memoir and a Children’s Book, and the recipient of the Human Rights Campaign’s Visibility Award.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Karamo about the show and why he is so passionate about being involved.

You can watch “The Karamo Show” Weekdays at 12pm, right here on CW39 Houston.