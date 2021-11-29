HOUSTON (KIAH) Cyber Monday is now considered the biggest shopping day of the year. In 2020 Cyber Monday grossed almost 2 billion more than Black Friday. While the pandemic and everyone staying home could have impacted there is no doubt online retailers like Amazon have taken online shopping to the next level. How exactly do you shop safely online during the biggest shopping day of the year?

Use a third-party wallet

Only visit secure sites

Use your own WIFI

Third-party wallets like Apple pay may offer a second layer of protection. All purchases will go through the wallet instead of taking credit card information even using sites like PayPal are a good option.

Stopping by your local Starbucks to do some online shopping may not be the best idea. Credit card information is often stolen from public wifi, Instead, do it at home with your secure wifi with a password.

Shopping on secure and familiar sites is the smartest and safest idea especially on a big online shopping day like this one.

Harris County Precinct 4 also has some tips to keep your packages safe from porch pirates.

Consider sending packages to your workplace or a neighbor who is home during the day

Require a signature upon delivery

Send Amazon packages to an Amazon locker