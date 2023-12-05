Daddy Yankee has retired from Reggaeton and will now devote his life to his faith.

The singer made the announcement during the final show of his farewell tour, La Meta (The Goal), which took place at The Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Sunday.

Due to the sold-out event, fans were also able to watch a live stream of the performance.

La Meta is a part of his La Ultima Vuelta (The Last Round) tour.

“My people, this day for me is the most important day of my life. And I want to share it with you because living a life of success is not the same as living a life with purpose,” he told the audience as he held back tears.

In 2004, the singer burst onto the scene with his single “Gasolina.” The global hit brought Reggaeton worldwide and the Puerto Rican rapper and singer into the mainstream.

From that success he was named The King of Reggaeton, however, he said all that success didn’t fulfill him.

“For many years I’ve tried filling a void in my life that no one could fill. I tried finding a purpose, on many occasions, it seemed as if I was happy but something was missing for me to feel complete,” he explained. “I have to confess that those days are over and someone was able to fill that void that I felt for a lot of time.”

Yankee, born Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, was also featured in the 2017 smash hit “Despacito” alongside Luis Fonsi.

He then explained to the audience that he made a major realization and it leaned him further into his faith.

Daddy Yankee performs during his farewell tour, “La Ultima Vuelta (The Last Round),” July 27, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

“I realized that for everyone I was someone but I was no one without Him. Throughout the years I was able to travel the world, win many awards, applaud and praise but I realized something that’s in the Bible: For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?”

He then explained what his next steps are post-retirement.

“A chapter has ended but a new one will begin. All the tools that I have in my power, like music, social media, platforms, a microphone, everything that God has given me is now for his kingdom,” he explained.

“Thank you, Puerto Rico, and I hope you walk with me in this new beginning and I hope you remember something very important: Don’t follow any person. I am human. To all the people who follow me, follow Jesus Christ, he’s the way, the truth, and the life.”

He also posted his message to Instagram. Translated from Spanish to English in the caption, he called the announcement “the most important day” in his life.

“Tonight I recognize and am not ashamed to tell the whole world that Christ lives in me and that I will live for him. This is the end of one chapter and the beginning of a brand new one.”

He then included the scripture from St. Matthew 16: 26 – 27:

“For what good is it for a man to gain the whole world, if he loses his life? Or how much can a man pay for his life? For the Son of Man will come in the glory of his Father and with his angels, and then he will reward each one according to what he has done. ”

The singer has sold 30 million records worldwide and is one of the best-selling Latin music artists.