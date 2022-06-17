DALLAS (KDAF) — FIFA announced the host cities for the 2026 World Cup on Thursday, June 16.

In the Thursday afternoon host city announcement, it was revealed that two Texas cities, Dallas and Houston have been picked as the host cities for the World Cup in 2026.

The two Lone Star State cities are a part of the central region one of three regions for the 2026 World Cup across North America.

Here’s a list of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup:

West Vancouver Seattle San Francisco/Bay Area Los Angeles Guadalajara

Central Kansas City Dallas Atlanta Houston Monterey Mexico City

East New York/New Jersey Toronto Boston Philadelphia Miami

