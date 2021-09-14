DANGER! Houston Fire Department warns residents to remain off the roads thru Tuesday night due to high water

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The Houston Fire Department reminds everyone to be prepared and avoid high water on road ways, as Tropical Storm Nicholas continues to lose steam. A Flash Flood Watch is still in effect through Tuesday evening, with 8 to 16 inches of rain or more still hanging around some areas. The fear is with so much debris on roads and the possibility of downed powerlines, some of which could be in flooded streets, and the potential for injures or worse, is very real.

So here are a few tips to keep you and your loved ones safe:

If the water is moving rapidly, your car, truck or SUV can be swept off a roadway or bridge.

If the vehicle stalls, leave it immediately and move to higher ground.

Rapidly rising water may engulf a vehicle and be swept away by a little as 24 inches.

HFD also reminds everyone to have an emergency supply kit ready that includes food, batteries, medication and personal items.

For help and information on preparing for disasters, visit HoustonOEM.org.

Monitor Official Sources for Current Information:

Harris County Flood Warning System (harriscountyfws.org)

Houston TranStar (houstontranstar.org)

The National Weather Service Houston/Galveston Forecast Office (weather.gov/hgx)

Residents can report road debris such and downed trees to 311, which will remain fully function to ensure continuity of service throughout the storm.

