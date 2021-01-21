Dash Cam Craze

HOUSTON (CW39) — Dashboard cameras or dash cams for short are known to capture unexpected and shocking moments on video. That’s one of the reasons their growing in popularity and even saving people thousands of dollars in court by acting as evidence in accident and speeding cases. To find out everything you need to know about dash cams CW39’s Shannon LaNier met up with HTX Dash Cams.

If you’re interested in purchasing a dash cam here are some of the most popular options.

So how easy is it to set up these dash cams? Watch and learn…

Once your dash cam is in stalled HTX Dash Cams says you don’t have to do anything else.