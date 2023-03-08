Houston (KIAH) – DAV and RecruitMilitary are teaming up to host the Houston Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, March 9th at Minute Maid Park. The fair will be held from 11a.m. until 3p.m.

Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.

Organizers say veterans possess skills from military training that are embedded into their work ethic and are easily adaptable and accustomed to wearing many hats – trained to adapt quickly & efficiently across a variety of industries and roles.